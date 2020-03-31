BLACKBURN, Tabitha, 50, of Chester, went to be with the Lord and join her beloved grandmother on March 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, "JR" Blackburn; son, Joshua Blackburn; grandson, Christian Blackburn; Christian's mother, Dede; her parents, Galen and Darlene Morris; brother, Poncho Morris (Julie); sister, Emily Morris; several aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Tabitha was a beloved member of City of Refuge Church of God. Because of recent events, her service and interment will be private. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. She will be greatly missed by all.View online memorial
