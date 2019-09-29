BLACKMAN, Jennifer Robin, 69, of Richmond, Va., passed away on September 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Robinson Sheldon and Wesley Eugene Sheldon of Williamsburg, Va. Jennifer is survived by her life partner, Donald P. O'Connell; and a sister, Mary Beth Berry of Charleston, S.C. She had several nieces and cousins as well. Jennifer was a professsional piano tuner and singer. She studied voice at VCU and later moved to NYC in 1976 to sing opera. She sang in several opera houses in New York. Her greatest performance was starring in the opera "Lucia di Lammermoor," where she was given several award winning reviews. She also sang at Rockafeller Center in a rock and roll band which always packed the house. She will be missed by piano lovers in the Richmond area. There will be a graveside service at James City Chapel Cemetery in Norge, Va., at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Richmond ASPCA.View online memorial
