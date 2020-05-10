BLACKWELDER, RALPH

BLACKWELDER, Ralph N., 92, of Henrico, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Blackwelder; his wife, Edna; sisters, Mable Mayes of Statesville, N.C. and Pauline Stevenson; brother-in-law, David Mulford; and nephew, Tyler David Williams. He is survived by his brother, Roy Blackwelder and his wife, Carol, of High Point, N.C.; his sister, Joyce Mulford Tinsley and her husband, Roger, of Shreveport, La.; his stepdaughter, LouEllen of Virginia Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews; and grandsons, Jacob and Sam McCasland. Ralph retired from A.H. Robins Company and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He enjoyed building furniture in his workshop and reading. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Tyler David Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund, The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St., Suite 100 Greensboro, N.C. 27401 or visit https://netcommunity.cfgg.org/give-online/donate-now, designation: other, The Tyler David Williams Memorial Scholarship.

