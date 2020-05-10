BLACKWELDER, Ralph N., 92, of Henrico, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Blackwelder; his wife, Edna; sisters, Mable Mayes of Statesville, N.C. and Pauline Stevenson; brother-in-law, David Mulford; and nephew, Tyler David Williams. He is survived by his brother, Roy Blackwelder and his wife, Carol, of High Point, N.C.; his sister, Joyce Mulford Tinsley and her husband, Roger, of Shreveport, La.; his stepdaughter, LouEllen of Virginia Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews; and grandsons, Jacob and Sam McCasland. Ralph retired from A.H. Robins Company and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He enjoyed building furniture in his workshop and reading. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Tyler David Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund, The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St., Suite 100 Greensboro, N.C. 27401 or visit https://netcommunity.cfgg.org/give-online/donate-now, designation: other, The Tyler David Williams Memorial Scholarship.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…