BLACKWELL, ARTHUR

BLACKWELL, Arthur Leroy Sr., 87, of Richmond, died September 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harry and Myrtle Branch Blackwell; son, Stanley Floyd Blackwell; and sister, Doris Jean Blackwell Johnson. Surviving are his significant other, Joyce Coston; children, Arthur Jr. (wife, Marian), Avis Blackwell Thomas and Dennis G. Blackwell; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one niece, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1127 N. 28th Street. Rev. Dr. Sylvester T. Smith officiating. Rev. Arthur L. Blackwell Jr., eulogist. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

