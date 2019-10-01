BLACKWELL, Arthur Leroy Sr., 87, of Richmond, died September 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harry and Myrtle Branch Blackwell; son, Stanley Floyd Blackwell; and sister, Doris Jean Blackwell Johnson. Surviving are his significant other, Joyce Coston; children, Arthur Jr. (wife, Marian), Avis Blackwell Thomas and Dennis G. Blackwell; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one niece, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1127 N. 28th Street. Rev. Dr. Sylvester T. Smith officiating. Rev. Arthur L. Blackwell Jr., eulogist. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
