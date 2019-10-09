BLACKWELL, Thomas Leroy, 85, of Richmond, went to life eternal Friday, October 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bettie Sue and Tom Dillard Blackwell; and sister, Rosa Ella Chatmon. Surviving are his daughters, Thomasine, Patricia, Michelle and Angela; sons, Alex, Raymond and Maurice; grandchildren; brothers, James V. and Geroge Odell Blackwell; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; special friend, Mary Harris. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, at Westwood Baptist Church, 915 Glenburnie Road. Rev. Michael Lomax, pastor. Rev. A. Michael Black, eulogist. Interment 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Westwood Baptist Church Mortgage Fund. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771