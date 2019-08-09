BLAI, William, age 66, of Richmond, formerly of Liberia, departed this life July 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Louise Blai; one daughter, Yvette Lucy (Christopher); two sons, Lindell and Dwayne (Tsega) Blai; three grandchildren, Immanuel, Grace and Noah Blai; six sisters, five brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. James Harris, pastor. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial