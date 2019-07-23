BLAIR, Allen Harrison, 58, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of late Jesse Newton Blair and Delphia Gay Harvey of West Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia F. Chandler; sisters, Deloris Blair and Sharon Swift; brother, Gary Blair. He is survived by his daughters, Tanya Miracle (Dennis), Starlete Blair and Jennifer Blair (Karel); grandchildren, Dakota, William, Chloe, Randy, Chelsea, Virginia and Candice; great-grandaughter, Katherine; siblings, Marie Shackleford and Virginia Allen; and his beloved dog, Pattycakes. May he rest in heaven catching the biggest bass ever. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where family will recieve friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service in Westhampton Memorial Park. Give condolences at www.owensfuneralservices.com.View online memorial