BLAIR, Cynthia Decker, 61, of Midlothian, Va., departed this life on October 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ruth Decker; and her brother, William Decker. She is survived by her husband, Samuel J. Blair; daughter, Heather Blair Knight (Mike); son, Samuel Blair (Grace); grandson, Decker Blair; sister, Linda Decker Madures (John). Cindy retired from Philip Morris with over 30 years of service in the R&D division. In retirement, Cindy enjoyed making many new friends on the golf course and traveling. Per the family's request, funeral services will be private.