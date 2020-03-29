BLAIR, GARY

BLAIR, Dr. Gary Ronald, was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 16, 1951. He passed away peacefully at home on March 21, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. Dr. Blair was an accomplished leader in education with 40-plus years of experience, ranging from teaching to division superintendent. He completed his undergraduate at James Madison University and went on to receive his Master's in Educational Administration and Supervision at Virginia Commonwealth and University and Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from University of Virginia. Dr. Blair had a unique passion for education and could juggle many tasks at the same time. He was brilliant at balancing the budget; mitigating division issues as a human resource director or superintendent; continuing to visit schools to support students with both learning in the classroom and extracurricular activities; and teaching future educators as an adjunct professor of Educational Leadership at Averett University. Dr. Blair was also devoted to his family and friends. He shared the same kindness and passion for family as he did for the school systems. He was always available to assist in any way possible for family, friends, colleagues and the school system(s). He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert R. Blair and Clara E. Blair. He is survived by his wife, Donna Blair; as well as his brother, six children and four grandchildren, listed as follows respectively: Robert Blair, Shenna Price (David Price), Matthew Blair, Brent Blair, Megan Clayton (Jason Clayton), Deborah Mayo (Mikie Shifflett), Robbie Mayo, Gibson Price, Eli Price, Caleb Mayo and Carter Shifflett. A memorial service will take place at a later date.View online memorial
