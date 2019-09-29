BLAIR, Irene Bertha, 65, our beloved mother, grammy, sister, wife and friend, departed this life on September 15, 2019. Irene was the devoted wife of the late Eugene Blair. They shared 28 years of marriage together. Born in Kentucky and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the eldest child of Richard and Arlene Blase. Irene fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a nurse and lovingly cared for her patients for more than 30 years. Irene loved life. Her favorite hobbies included spending time with her grandchildren, music, film, poetry (reading and composing), wine tasting and good eats. She will be remembered as strong and spirited, yet exceedingly kind. She was a nurturer and fierce advocate for all those that she loved. She is survived by her children, Stephanie Jones (Earle), Amanda Blair Moore (Michael) and Samantha Lamoulere (Pierre); grandchildren, Earle Jones Jr., Madeleine Moore, Marion Moore and Merric Moore; siblings, Ellen DiTurno, Patricia Pennza, Carole Whinnery, Christine Whitlow and Arthur Blase; and friend, Milind Tembe. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene; parents, Richard and Arlene; and brother, Richard. A Catholic Mass will be held on October 1, in her memory at Church of the Epiphany in North Chesterfield, Virginia, at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Dale Memorial Park. We will conclude the day at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden at 3:30 p.m. with a celebration of Irene's life.View online memorial
