BLAKE, Bobby, 64, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy D. Blake; and brother, Virginius L. Blake. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Ethan L. Blake, Stacy B. Gillespie and her husband, Eric L. Gillespie; granddaughter, Alessa; as well as a host of extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Casual attire is preferred. A private burial will take place in Claybrook Baptist Church cemetery, Weems, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org/donate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Mass. 02241.