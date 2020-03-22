BLAKE, Frances Thelma Jones, 96, momma was reunited with daddy on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, as she left this world and passed peacefully into the arms of her Jesus. She was born November 18, 1923, in Richmond and was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Cleveland Wilson Blake; her parents, Catherine and Fred Jones; two brothers and two sisters. She leaves behind to carry on her very strong legacy for the Lord her daughters, Brenda Bremner (Bob), Beverley Beck (Ed), Bonita Tyree (David) and Beth Mitten (Troy); son, Byron Blake (Bonnie); also, 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren will miss their Nana as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Frances' greatest love in her life was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her greatest desire was sharing His love with everyone she met. Frances loved her church, Mechanicsville Christian Center, of which she and Cleveland were founding members. In that regard, love gifts may be made to Mechanicsville Christian Center, 8061 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, in lieu of flowers. Her children and their families will have a private burial and will be celebrating her life at a memorial service at a later date. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
