BLALOCK, Mamie S., of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life in the early morning of June 25, 2020. She was a native of Louisa County having been born April 1929, to Henry and Lucy Duke Shelton. She was youngest of four brothers and one sister, which have all passed. She is survived by her foster son, Michael S. Pintz. Mamie was proud of 33 years employment with the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board and maintained a long tenure with Biltmore Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her mother. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kidney, Heart or Cancer Organizations.View online memorial
