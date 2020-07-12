BLANCHARD, Mary Louise Eaheart, of Richmond, died July 3, 2020, at home with family by her side. She was born on November 25, 1929, in Richmond, the daughter of Joseph and Della Eaheart. Mary received a bookkeeping degree from Richmond Professional Institute (RPI), married, had a family and pursued her career in bookkeeping, working for Richfood, Chuck's Supermarkets and Joe Dell Food Brokerage. She had a passion for travel and camping. Mary was always up for an adventure especially if it involved being outdoors. She loved her children and her grandchildren to the moon and back. She was a wonderful Southern cook and a free spirit. A friend to all animals; she loved all her pets: Tom Cat, Bandit, Lady, Princess, Amber, Meredith and Foxy. She was preceded in death by husbands, James Newton Mitchell and Robert Norman Blanchard; brothers, Benjamin Eaheart, Joseph Eaheart and Robert Eaheart; sisters, Virginia Wells Dudley and Josephine Waters. She is survived by her sons, James Newton Mitchell II (Julie), John Graham Mitchell, Norman Scott Mitchell (Jill); daughter, Mary Sue Mitchell Marye (Robert); stepdaughter, Terri Blanchard Cook (Tom); grandchildren, Anne, Jennifer, James, Mallory, Jack, Casey; and great-grandchildren, Sofia, Daphne and Lily; sister, Ernestine Inge Melton (Billy). As a result of the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of Mary's wonderful life will be held at a later date this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to BARK at http://barkva.org/.View online memorial
