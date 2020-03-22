BLANCHARD, Susan Bird, 82, of Mill Gap, Virginia, formerly of Richmond, passed away peacefully March 9, 2020. She was born October 8, 1937, daughter of the late Lloyd Campbell Bird and Lucille Crutchfield Bird. Susan graduated from St. Catherine's School and Randolph-Macon Woman's College and over the years enjoyed a career of work and travel at deLanthe Creations and Tour Plan of Richmond. Susan raised her family in Richmond before moving in 1998 to Highland County into the "Brick House," her restored home on Back Creek. She became involved in The Garden Club, Arts Council and Blanchard Gallery and was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd where she served on the vestry. Susan will be remembered for her creativity expressed in her paintings and writings; her enthusiasm for learning; her love of travel, the arts and adventure; and the desire to share these passions with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Millicent Phinney Brown; and brother, George Campbell Bird. She is survived by her daughters, Lucie Blanchard, Mary Blanchard and husband, Peter Blake, of Richmond; her son, David Blanchard and wife, Julia, of Mill Gap; her grandchildren, Andrew, Peter and Eleanor Schmalz, Lloyd Blake and wife, Katie, Benjamin and Robert Blake, Grace and Mary Winters Blanchard; her sister-in-law, Peggy Bird; and a host of special relatives, friends and neighbors. Special thanks to the second floor nurses at Richmond Community Hospital, Dr. Allan Thornton and the staff at Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute and her St. John's Church family in Church Hill. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. at Beulah Presbyterian Church, Mill Gap, followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. The family will receive friends Friday, April 24, 5 to 7 p.m. at Susan's home in Highland County. A Richmond gathering of friends and family will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Highland Arts Council, 61 Highland Center Drive, Monterey, Va. 24465 or The Highland Inn/Blue Grass Resource Center, P.O. Box 113, Blue Grass, Va. 24413.View online memorial
Service information
Apr 24
Visitation
Friday, April 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
"The Brick House," Susan's Home
835 Lower Back Creek Rd.
Monterey, VA 24465
835 Lower Back Creek Rd.
Monterey, VA 24465
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 25
Celebration of Life
Saturday, April 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Beulah Presbyterian Church
8740 Mill Gap Rd.
Monterey, VA 24465
8740 Mill Gap Rd.
Monterey, VA 24465
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
