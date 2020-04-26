BLAND, Eddie H., departed this life on April 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bessie Bland; daughter, Jamala Harrison (Raymond); son, JeJuan Bland; three grandchildren, Emil Harrison, Evan Harrison and Kingston Bland; three sisters, four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Brown's Funeral Service Lawrenceville, Va., where viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. Private services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020. Brown's Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, Va., is in charge of the arrangements.View online memorial
