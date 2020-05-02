BLAND, Hortense M., departed this life April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bland. She is survived by her son, Michael Bland (Tara); two brothers and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, May 4, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HORTENSE BLAND as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.