BLANDFORD, JOELLYN "JO"

BLANDFORD, Joellyn Savedge "Jo," departed this life February 4, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1949, the only daughter of Evalyn and Paul Blandford. Jo loved animals and was a horsewoman in her younger years. She owned her own horse and was one of the few to ride a Lipizzan Stallion! She received her master's degree in physical education from UNC at Greensboro and her Master of Arts from The Presbyterian School of Christian Education. She served as Youth Director and Head of Christian Formation at churches in Mississippi, Virginia Beach and Richmond, Va. Even though Jo did not have children of her own, she dedicated her life to nurturing the lives of countless young people through her youth ministries. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7757 Chippenham Parkway, on February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., and interment will be in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2245 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan, Va., at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church or St. Luke's Episcopal church.

