BLANK, Florence Weiss, 102, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She had a love for learning. Florence taught in many of the different schools in the city of Richmond and state of Virginia. She also taught teachers in Washington, D.C. and Durham, N.C. Her passion for reading and writing showed through her years of tutoring in her home on West Grace St. There she taught the learning method that her father invented called the Weiss Method of Learning English. Mrs. Blank was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Blank. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Armand Weiss of Falls Church, Va.; her sister, Carolyn Guertin of Richmond, Va.; nephew, Rhett Weiss; and nieces, Jo Ann and Cheryl Weiss; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn. To join us via livestream, please go to www/blileys.com/obituaries for the link and to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ida Hill Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 23259 Richmond, Va. 23235View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…