BLANKENSHIP, Barry Winston, 77, of Colonial Heights, passed away July 25, 2019, at Laurels of University Park. He was born February 3, 1942, in Covington, Virginia, to Basil Winston and Evelyn (Robertson) Blankenship. He graduated from Covington High School and later graduated from Hallowell Dealer School in 1966. He really loved to work, as a great and extremely successful salesman, exceeded only by his passion to play golf. Being a sports enthusiast, the world has also lost a very faithful Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves fan. Barry, a father and friend, was cared for and loved by many. He is survived by his daughters, Deanna Vernon and her husband, Mark Vernon, and Michelle Skinner and her husband, Johnny Skinner; his son, Scott Blankenship and his wife, Jennifer Blankenship; his grandchildren, Tyler Skinner and his wife, Victoria Skinner, Madeline Blankenship and Samuel Blankenship; great-grandchild, Hazel Skinner; his sister, Robin Short and her husband, Henry "Hank" O. Short; and his nephew, Shawn O. Short. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va. 23228.