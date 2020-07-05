BLANKENSHIP, Bob, went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020, at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Blankenship; his daughter, Robbie Sue; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Sherry Howell. Bob served his country in the Army during the Korean War and then worked for C & O Railroad. After retirement, he enjoyed driving a school bus for Hanover County. Bob was well loved by all who were blessed to know him.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more