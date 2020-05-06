BLANKENSHIP, Patricia, 71, of Hanover, Va., entered into eternal rest on April 23, 2020. Widow of Samuel K Blankenship III; survived by son, James "Jay" H. Smith III (Theresa); daughter, Sylvia A. Blankenship; granddaughter, Ashley Blankenship (Scott Cramer); grandson, James Smith IV; and great-granddaughter, Alexzandra "Allie" Cramer. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
