BLANKS, Brenda Joyce Humphries, age 72, of Chester, Virginia, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born September 1, 1947, in Clifton Forge, Virginia, to the late Virgil Humphries and Doris Chittum Humphries Nicely. She was a retired registrar for the University of Richmond and owner and operator of Classic Screen Printing and Embroidery. She was a member of Richmond's First Baptist Church and a member of the First Born Girl's Social Club. She was also a member of Clifton Forge High School Alumni Association and enjoyed crafts and bowling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Stanley Nicely Sr.; a sister, Darlene Spangler; an aunt, Retha Scialoia; and a stepbrother, Michael Lee Nicely. She is survived by two sons, Michael Blanks and wife, Becca, of Goochland County, Kevin Blanks and wife, Diana, of Chantilly; a brother, Wayne Humphries and wife, Cynthia, of Clifton Forge; stepbrother, Stanley Nicely Jr. and wife, Regina, of Clifton Forge; two granddaughters, Cecelia and Natalie Blanks; special cousins, Debbie Rakes and Tony Scialoia; special friends, Carol Martin and family; a number of nieces and nephews; and special companion, Cuddles. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge, with Mr. Bill Vickers officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge. The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to First Born Girl's Social Club, 8900 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Virginia 23229 and to the Clifton Forge Alumni Association, P.O. Box 118, Clifton Forge, Virginia 24422. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
