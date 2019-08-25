BLANTON, Marie Danby, 98, passed away on August 22, 2019. She was born in Cumberland, Va., on February 3, 1921, to the late Lyle B. Danby and Fannie Godsey Danby. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Blanton; a daughter, Joanna B. Essler (Jim); her brothers, William L. Danby, Andrew J. Danby; and a sister, Frances D. Hopkins. She is survived by her sister, Jane D. Crute; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Farmville Presbyterian Church at 12 noon. Burial will be private. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.comView online memorial