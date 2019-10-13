BLANTON, Sidney Armstead, 88, of Henrico, passed on October 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Delia Blanton; his stepdaughter, Melvy Cokes; grandchildren, George, John Paul and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Cameron, Kaleb, Nicholas and Delia; nephews, Thomas and Frank Blanton; and niece, Julie Blanton; and a host of many other loving family and friends. Sidney served his country in the Navy and retired from the city of Richmond as an Inspector/Supervisor. The family will receive friends Monday, October 14, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, October 15, 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.View online memorial