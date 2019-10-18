BLAYLOCK, Beverly Oakes Sobrito. On Sunday, October 13, 2019, only a few days after her 72nd birthday, Beverly Oakes Sobrito Blaylock lost her battle against cancer and gained her angel wings. Preceding her in death and awaiting her in Heaven are her parents, Harold and Madeline Oakes; brother, Randall Oakes; and fiance, James Bradshaw. She will live on in the hearts and memories of her children, Susan McPeters (Mac) and Joseph Sobrito (Jennifer); and three granddaughters, Caitlyn McPeters (Josh), Kelsey Evans (Brandon) and Aria Sobrito. Beverly was a mother, grandmother, friend, Christian and animal lover. She retired from the Telephone Company after 32 years of service. Since the birth of her youngest granddaughter, Aria, Beverly spent weekdays taking care of her, watching her grow and learn. She enjoyed attending family events and took immense pride in her children and grandchildren. Twice a week, she worked at the front desk of Virginia International Gymnastics and on Sundays, she attended church at Woodlake United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Chesterfield Chapter #851. She had a passion for animals, particularly her dog, Noel, and her cats, Grasshopper, Rambo, Bandi and Whitefeet, but loved and cared for every animal that approached her porch. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, at the Clubhouse of the Woodlake Swim & Racquet Club, located at 5000 Woodlake Village Parkway, Midlothian, Va. 23112. The family would like to share finger foods and memories with friends. Balloons will be released at 6:45 p.m.View online memorial