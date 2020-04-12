BLAYLOCK, Eleanor Huddle, a loving wife and mother, passed away on April 8, 2020. Born on December 16, 1932, in Bristol, Virginia, Mrs. Blaylock graduated from Tennessee High School and King College in Bristol, Tennessee, where she met the love of her life, W. Kenneth Blaylock, also a resident of Bristol, Virginia. After graduation and their marriage in 1954, the Blaylocks moved to Richmond for Dr. Blaylock to attend medical school and Mrs. Blaylock to teach elementary school, where they first joined First Baptist Church. Following medical school, they moved to Durham, North Carolina, where their children were born and then to Bethesda, Maryland before returning to Richmond in 1964. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother in addition to being an active volunteer in many community, church and school programs. Her greatest love was her family whom she faithfully supported in each of their educational and professional pursuits, all while never shying away from her love of homemaking and sewing, where she combined her practical approach and creative talents for hers and other's enjoyment. She was predeceased by her mother, Emilie Bachman Huddle Mattox; her father, Jennings Bryan Huddle; her brother, Johnathan Bachman Huddle; and stepfather, Guy Everett Mattox. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, W. Kenneth Blaylock, M.D.; her three children, Elizabeth Blaylock Lewis of Charlotte, North Carolina, William Kenneth Blaylock, M.D. of Queenstown, Maryland and Charlotte Blaylock McGee of Richmond; one daughter-in-law, Laura B. Blaylock; two sons-in-law, David A. Lewis, and Christopher T. McGee; and six grandchildren, Elizabeth M. Lewis, Mary W. Lewis, Bryan E. Blaylock, Kathryn V. Blaylock, Christopher B. McGee and Eleanor G. McGee. A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Blaylock at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to The Eleanor Huddle Blaylock Endowed Scholarship Fund at King University: King University, Advancement Office, 1350 King College Road, Bristol, Tennessee 37620 or https://www.king.edu/about/offices/advancement/give/.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…