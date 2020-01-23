BLEVINS, Betty Ann, age 91, passed away Sunday, at her home. She was born in Hart County, to the late Jesse and Lula Jones Blevins. Ms. Blevins was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and she was a member of the Munfordville First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Mancil Blevins and Jesse Blevins Jr.; and by two nephews, Gary Blevins and Ronnie Blevins. Ms. Blevins is survived by her nieces and nephews, Susie Sharp, Kay Reichle, Pamela Jean Alexander, Bettina Fay Skaggs, Connie Nunn, Tim Blevins and Douglas Blevins. Funeral services for Betty Ann Blevins will be 1 p.m. Thursday, in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home, with Bro. Tim Blevins officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 2 to 8 p.m. and will continue after 8 a.m. Thursday, at the Sego Funeral Home. The family requests that memorial donations be given to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.View online memorial
