BLIZZARD, DANIEL "DANNY" SR.

BLIZZARD, Daniel Dale "Danny" Sr., 59, of Shacklefords, Va., passed away suddenly January 7, 2020. He was the owner of Blizzard Tree Trimming. Danny is survived by his wife, Crystal; his mother, Joyce Blizzard; his children, Stephanie Miller, Brittany Erwin (Anthony), Daniel Blizzard Jr. and Dylan Blizzard. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11, at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. 23181. Interment will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

