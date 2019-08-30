BLOOM, Marc Alan, 51, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away at his home, Harborough House, on August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard M. Bloom; maternal grandparents, Will D. Saunders and Ethel B. Saunders; paternal grandparents, Dr. Nathan Bloom and Miriam A. Bloom; and uncle, Will D. Saunders Jr. Marc is survived by his mother, Patricia "Patt" Arnold; stepfather, Donald "Don" Arnold; aunt, Marney W. Saunders; and several cousins and their families. Good Neighbor Homes was Marc's second family, providing him continuous care and love for the past few years. We are eternally grateful. And a special thank you to Capital Hospice for the professional and compassionate care they provided. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Roseland Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 32, Reedville, Va. 22539.View online memorial