BLOOMFIELD, Jerral Harrison, 90, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, June 5, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Thelma Bloomfield; his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Gertrude White (Cornelius); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JERRAL BLOOMFIELD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.