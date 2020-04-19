BLUNT, Bernard Carlton, 94, passed away on April 15, 2020. Bernard was a longtime member of Sandston Baptist Church, a member of the Sandston Masonic Lodge #216 A.F. & A.M. and a past member of the Samis Grotto. He and his wife were also Clowns with the Samis Grotto unit and participated in many parades and festivals around Richmond for several years. Bernard was a master upholsterer who learned the trade from his father with whom he ran his business, The Quality Upholstery Shop. He retired after 50 years in his business. Bernard was a Christian man who loved everyone and enjoyed being active in his community. He especially loved his family. Bernard taught the youth in Sunday School at Venable Baptist church for many years, and was an ordained Deacon in his church in his young adult life, where he also served on many committees within the church. He was an usher until he turned 90 and decided it was time to hand that duty over to the younger folks. Bernard liked to hunt and fish and he especially loved going to summer get-togethers at the beach with his family. Bernard and his wife moved into the Masonic Home of Virginia to live the rest of their retirement years. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Warner L. Blunt Sr. and Mary Flinn Bunt; a sister, Ethel Blunt; his brothers, Warner L. Blunt Jr., Lawrence C. Blunt and Melvin L. Blunt; and his son-in-law, Winfred "Bookie" Jenkins. Bernard is survived by his lifelong love of 73 years, Ruth Warriner Blunt; his children, Diane Blunt Jenkins, Tommy Blunt (Vickie), Ray Blunt (Susan) and Ken Blunt (Susan); 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Schmid (Jeff), Michael Jenkins (Wendy), Amy Milby (Doug), Justin Blunt (Sarah), Andrew Blunt, Corey Blunt (Taylor Rae), Emily Blunt, Laura Blunt, Katie Blunt, Benjamin Blunt, Shannon Blunt; 10 great-grandchildren, Jillian Schmid, Devon, Dylan, Ella Jenkins, Karyss, Molly, Thomas Milby, Emmie, Caleb Blunt, Kennedy Rae Blunt; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the Masonic Home staff and friends for all their loving and compassionate care they gave to Bernard. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandston Baptist Church: 100 W. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, Va. 23150. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
