BLUNT, SHIRLEY "NANNY"

BLUNT, Shirley Newton "Nanny," 77, of Henrico, Va., passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Blunt Sr.; her parents, Leslie Newton and Crystal Harris; and great-granddaughter, Savannah. She is survived by her children: daughters, Crystal Nuttall and Annette Inge; son, Freddie Blunt Jr. (Kara); seven grandchildren, Heather Roberts (Jason), Michael Inge (Brittany), Christy Nuttall (Brittani), Christopher Inge, Chase Blunt, Chelsie Blunt and Chad Blunt; and four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Anthony, Pepper and Emmaleigh. Nanny loved spending time with her family and her BINGO. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 17. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or stjude.org.View online memorial