BLY, Phillip H., 34, of Chesterfield, formerly of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., passed away September 23, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Barbara Payne of Richmond and Jamie Bly (Vickie) of Chesterfield; two brothers, Kevin Bly of Chesterfield, Andrew Bly of Richmond; maternal grandparents, Jim and Roberta Payne of California; paternal grandmother, Thelma Bly of Powhatan. Memorial services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial