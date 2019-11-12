BLYTHE, Steven Ray, age 30, of Brodnax, Va., passed away November 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ralph Woodberry Lewis Jr., James Lester Long Sr. and Charles Lewis Blythe Sr.; his uncles, Steven Randall Blythe and Charles Lewis Blythe, Jr.; and his cousins, Lindsey Michelle Blythe, Brandon Blythe and Dustin House. He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Sherri Blythe Sr.; his brother, Kevin Blythe Jr.; his grandmothers, Sharon Lewis and Katherine Blythe; his aunts and uncles, Rhonda Blythe Ayscue (Dwight), Bruce Blythe (Angela), Jeff Blythe (Heather), Debbie Barker (Eric), Melinda L. Prince (Tommy), R. W. "Dickie" Lewis III, Kenneth Lewis, Missy L. House (Ricky), Karen Lewis (Donnie) and James L. Long Jr.; his beloved dog, "Son"; Bubba; and many cousins, friends and family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org or your local animal shelter.View online memorial