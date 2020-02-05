BOARD, Timothy "Tim," 17, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was the son of Pamela Board of Henrico and Paul Harwood of Charlotte, N.C.; brother of Paul Richard Board and Grace Elizabeth Board. Tim was a junior at Mills Godwin High School. His funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, at Christ Church Episcopal, 5000 Pouncey Tract Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Tim to the Beacon Tree Foundation, 9201 Arboretum Pkwy., Suite #140, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236.View online memorial
