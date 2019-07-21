BOBBITT, Dorothy Carter, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the age of 93. Her beautiful and generous soul left with the same grace and dignity that she brought to her life. She will be missed by all who knew her well. She was born September 29, 1925, in Caroline County, Virginia, to Emmett M. Carter and Thelma Tilton Carter. In November of 1942, she married Thomas Albert Bobbitt, a handsome soldier from Texas who was stationed at Camp A.P. Hill, Virginia, which was near her hometown of Milford. After Tom returned home from WWII, they spent 20 years traveling with the military until their final move to Fort Lee in 1957, and retirement in Petersburg, Virginia. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband; and one sister, Jeanne Carter Crotty. Her survivors include her daughter, Delores Bobbitt Lee (John K. McEwen); her son, Thomas Carter Bobbitt (Sally Watkins Bobbitt); grandsons, Patrick M. Lee (Kari) and Matthew C. Lee; great-grandchildren, Carter, Henry, Felix and Flora; stepgranddaughters, Jennifer McEwen Jennings and Emily McEwen Anderson (James); and stepgreat-granddaughters, Caitlyn, Meghan and Abby. Also surviving her are another sister, Betty Carter Gouldin of Milford, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. Words can hardly express our gratitude to the hospice staff of At Home Health for their excellent, kind assistance through this challenging time, and to all the compassionate, loving caregivers who gave her such great comfort during these last most difficult weeks. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Washington Street Methodist Church, 22 E. Washington Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial