BODDIE, Mary Celeste, 82, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a short illness resulting from a massive stroke. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joseph and Emma Thornton; brother, Joseph Thornton Jr.; and son, Derrick Lee Boddie. She is survived by a loving family. Prior to coming to Goochland to retire, Mary had a long career as one of the first African American bank officials at North Side Savings Bank in New York City. Due to the current health crisis, the family will hold a private funeral service on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Fauquier Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

