BODEMAN, THOMAS SR.

BODEMAN, Thomas William Sr., affectionately known as "Poppi or MrNoYips," died peacefully in his sleep in Jacksonville, Fla., on February 23, 2020, at the age of 87, with his children by his side. Tom is survived by his five children, Thomas Jr. of Richmond, Va., Marianne Langlois (Elliot) and Barbara Monk (William) of Jacksonville, Fla., Jeanne Jambor (Dreamweaver) of Durango, Colo. and Carol Greer of Midlothian, Va.; and six grandchildren, Elizabeth Langlois Tench of Columbus, Ohio, Ashley Bodeman of Queens, N.Y., Trey Langlois of Atlanta, Ga., Laura Bodeman of Richmond, Va., Alexandra Monk of Jacksonville, Fla. and Zachary Greer of Richmond, Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Reagan Tench and Kennedy Tench of Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Barbara R. Bodeman, who passed in June 2019. Tom was born on December 9, 1932, in Queens, New York. He received a B.A. in accounting from St. John's University in 1953 and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Serving in the U.S. Army, he was a Korean War veteran. Upon returning from the war, he accepted a staff accountant position at Ethyl Corporation which began a 38-year career there. He received his CPA designation in 1964 and progressed to senior management after holding various corporate finance and audit positions. He spent 45 years residing on the southside of Richmond within the Midlothian community. He enjoyed serving in industry and community organizations, which included President of the Internal Auditors Association in the 1990s and numerous association treasurer roles. Tom was a dedicated supporter and active member in all the catholic parishes he was part of, including St. Thomas More in Baton Rouge, La., Saint John Neumann in Powhatan, Va. and Saint Edward's in Richmond, Va. He was honored for his leadership role of the Saint John Neuman's Church Building Program in 2001. Tom was an avid golfer and one of the first members of Salisbury Country Club (1963), where he loved to compete in the Member-Guest and Member-Member annual tournaments. These competitions made him a dominant force in the annual Bodeman Family Games, where he holds the record for most wins. A service is scheduled for April 18, 2020, at St. Edward The Confessor Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with inurnment in the Columbarium. A reception will follow at Midlothian Wood Condominium Clubhouse. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tom's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ecuador Day Care c/o St. John Neumann, 2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Condolences can be sent to the family at bodeman@gmail.com.View online memorial
