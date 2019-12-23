BODRICK, Gracie Mae, 81, of Richmond, departed this life December 17, 2019. Gracie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie Bodrick; siblings, Lindberg, Louis, Bernice, Marie, Magdaline, Sampson, Willie, John, Willie Mae, Julia, Johnnie, William, Pearl, Geraldine, Bubba, Arthur, Jessie Lee; and son, Andre "Mack" Bodrick; and daughter, Yolanda "Dolly" Bodrick Hickman. Gracie Mae leaves to cherish her memory son, Michael Bodrick; daughters, Towanna Lewis and Tameka Harris; sons-in-law, Donald Lewis and Michael Harris; daughters-in-law, Beverly and Melissa Bodrick; grandsons, Michael Lewis, Donald Lewis, Dont'e Lewis and Leroy Hatcher IV; granddaughters, Latisha Worsham, Temeka Quinn, Ladawn Bodrick and Ferniqua Christian; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Bodrick; godson, Randy Chalmers; goddaughter, Penny Barnett; and a host of nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Extended family includes sons, Claude Moore and Leroy Hatcher III; daughters, Janie Trent, Genita Moore, Vernelle Walters. Remains rest at McClenny and Watkins Funeral Home, 2700 North Ave., where family will receive friends Monday, December 23, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hood Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 16 W. Clay St., Richmond, Va. 23220. Rev. Reginald M. Jones, pastor, officiating. Remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Please sign the guest register book at McClennyFuneralService.com.View online memorial
