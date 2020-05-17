BOEHLING, Robbie Whitmore, 97, of Henrico, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Joseph Boehling Jr. "Joe." She is survived by her children, Joey (Cathy), Burt (Kathleen), Keith (Laura) and Patricia Harris (Mike); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Richmond SPCA.View online memorial
