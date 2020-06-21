BOESELAGER, Gerald N."Jerry," 84, of Glen Allen, passed away June 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Raymond N. Boeselager and Jeanne Marie Mohorko Boeselager. He was preceded in death by a son, Jay Boeselager; and a daughter, Jill Antonio. He is survived by his wife, Gladys Hopkins Boeselager; son, Jeff Boeselager; three daughters, Diane Boeselager, Ann Abbott (Keith) and Jenny Harding (Adam); grandchildren, Danielle Boeselager, Nolan and Wyatt Abbott and Arthur Harding. Jerry was an Air Force veteran and he worked for Verizon for 38 years. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. Interment will be in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetes.org. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
