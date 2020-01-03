BOGAR, Willis Garland, 80, of Ashland, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Bogar; and his parents, Hazel and Chessie Bogar. Willis is survived by his daughters, Patricia Slaughter (Jim), Deborah Torres and Tammy Eck; grandchildren, Michelle, J.P. (Lisa), Nichole, Candece, Brandon, Joshua, Jessica, Ryan and Michael; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Cameron, Ayden, Mavis and Braxton; siblings, Marvin Bogar, Linda Bowles, Betty Taylor (Danny), Barbara Dawson and David Bogar (Kathy); and many extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home. Graveside will follow at Berea Baptist Church cemetery, 15475 Ashland Rd., Rockville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Mass. 02241-7005.View online memorial
