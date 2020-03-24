BOGGAN, James Sr., age 75, of Richmond, departed this life March 19, 2020. He is survived by wife, Girdann Boggan; five daughters, Darlene Hughes-Dawkins (Reginald), Tarra Stovall, Kristle Fields, Ella Ford and Belinda Tillery (Nate); two sons, James Boggan Jr. and Cliffton Boggan Sr.; a host of grand and great-grandchildren, among them a devoted, Chardae Boswell; one sister, Ruth Garnett; three brothers, George Boggan Sr., Bennie Boggan Jr. (Beverly) and Quentin Jefaye; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Girdell Turner (Conway); and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted, Bernetta Boggan. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Boggan may be viewed on Tuesday. Funeral private.View online memorial
