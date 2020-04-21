BOGGESS, Mrs. Mary Zelma King, 93, Glen Allen, Va., went home to be with the Lord, April 19, 2020, preceded in death by her husband, Girves (June) Boggess Jr.; survived by daughter, Sharon Woodson (Richard) Glen Allen; sons, Victor Boggess, Glen Allen, Calvin Boggess (Dwain), Naples, Fla.; grandaughters, Michelle Dillard (John), Mary Beth Grande, Vanessa Boggess; great-grandchildren, Jacob Dillard, Sarah Dillard, Micah Brenden Grande, Jaxson Price; sisters, Evelyn Harrison and Arbutus Childers, Nitro, W.Va. Thank you Lord for our devoted and loving mother. "We love because He first loved us." 1 John 4:19

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARY BOGGESS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.