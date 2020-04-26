BOGLE-SEAY, SHERRIE

BOGLE-SEAY, Sherrie Lynn, 52, of Chesterfield, departed this life Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, William Bogle Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Brian Seay; daughters, Kristen Andrews, Jacquelyn Albertson, Nardya Lett; mother, Malcenia Bogle; mother-in-law, Catherine Seay; siblings, Lynette Gholson (Aubrey), Misty Thompson, Lolita Richardson (Frank), Miranda Bogle and Sean Bogle (Shequita); brothers-in-law, Derrick Seay, Brandon Matthews; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. Interment private. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

