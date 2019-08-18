BOHANNON, Elizabeth Pierce, 94, of Richmond, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and rejoin her husband in heaven on August 16, 2019. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Whitney Bohannon; her parents, Robert and Nettie L. Pierce; sister, Margaret Evans; and nephew, Thomas J. Evans. She is survived by her son, Harold Jr. (Vonnie) of Williamsburg; granddaughter, Amy Bohannon-Stewart of Mathews; grandson, Robb Bohannon (Erin) of Midlothian; three great-granddaughters, Whitney Stewart and Heidi and Charlotte Bohannon; and a niece. Elizabeth was a faithful member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, was a lifelong Christian and was very active in her churches. Elizabeth will be remembered as a humble, loving, caring, generous, Christian, family woman who was always ready to help those in need. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Maury Cemetery, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, the Masonic Home of Virginia, Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.View online memorial