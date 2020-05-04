BOHNER, EVELYN

BOHNER, Mrs. Evelyn Phyllis, 80, of Bay City, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born November 14, 1939, in Eclipse, Virginia, to the late Richard Fulgham and Phyllis Whitley Fulgham. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanine Bohner. Survivors include her husband, Donald William Bohner; her son, Warren Bohner; sister, Katherine Marshall; and brother, Joel Fulgham. Due to current situations concerning public health, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in her name to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas, 979-245-4613.View online memorial
