BOLENSKE, Donald W. Jr., 77, of Goochland, Va., passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 25, 1942, to parents, Don and Dorothy Bolenske of Edgar, Montana. The firstborn of four children, Don was soon joined by brothers, Bill and Fred; and sister, Jeanne. He spent his early years on the family farm in Edgar and attended Edgar schools before moving with his family to a farm in Laurel, Montana. Don attended Laurel High School before joining the Navy at the young age of 17. He trained as a hospital corpsman and served our country on nuclear submarines before leaving the Navy in 1969. While in the Navy, Don met Barbara Scruggs of Buckingham, Virginia, and they were married on September 11, 1962. Not long after leaving the Navy, he started his own very successful trucking company in the Richmond, Virginia area. Don and Barbara settled in the Goochland, Virginia area and raised two sons, Donnie and Mike; and a daughter, Tammi. Don was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was the patriarch of the family always watching over and caring for his entire family. Don's interests included hunting, stock car racing, restoring John Deere tractors, boating and motorcycle riding. He and his family competed in local tractor pulls. Don was an accomplished mechanic, equipment operator and truck driver. Family lore is that from an early age, all he wanted to do was drive trucks. Don loved working on the family farms with his father. He especially loved driving tractors and helping to put up hay. Don was a devout Christian. For many years, he was a devoted member and leader of the local Mizpah Christian Church, serving first as a Deacon and later as an Elder. At the time of his death, he was a member and elder of Calvary Chapel. Don is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Donnie, Mike (Louise); daughter, Tammi Nuckols; grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan and Jacob Bolenske, Lauren and Mason Nuckols and Jolynne and Dylan Thompson; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Fred; and sister, Jeanne in Montana. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bill. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Norman Funeral Home in Goochland, Va. Funeral will be 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Mizpah Christian Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.View online memorial
BOLENSKE, DONALD
To plant a tree in memory of DONALD BOLENSKE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.