BOLLING, PATRICIA

BOLLING, Mrs. Patricia, 65, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Irvin Hicks Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Michael; loving daughter, Desiree Bolling; three grandchildren; mother, Helen Hicks; six sisters and one brother. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Emmaus Baptist Church, 2104 Sandy Hook Rd., Goochland, Va.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of PATRICIA BOLLING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.